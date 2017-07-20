DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): July 19, 2017

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)











Ohio 1-4879 34-0183970





(State or other jurisdiction



of incorporation) (Commission



File Number) (I.R.S. Employer



Identification No.)





5995 Mayfair Road, P.O. Box 3077,



North Canton, Ohio 44720-8077





(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant"s telephone number, including area code: (330) 490-4000

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition



On July 19, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") issued a

news release announcing its results for the second quarter of 2017. The

news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein

by reference.



The information in this report shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes

of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or

otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be

incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document

pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.









Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits



(d) Exhibits.





Exhibit



Number Description



99.1 News release of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated dated July 19, 2017













Exhibit 99.1



pressrelease



Media contact: Investor contact:



Mike Jacobsen, APR Steve Virostek



+1 330 490 3796 +1 330 490 6319



michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



July 19, 2017



DIEBOLD NIXDORF REPORTS 2017 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS





* GAAP revenue of $1.1 billion





* GAAP EPS from continuing operations was a loss of $0.41, or earnings of

$0.08 on a non-GAAP basis





* GAAP operating profit was a loss of $30.1 million, or (2.7)% operating

margin; non-GAAP operating profit was $40.5 million, or 3.5% operating

margin





* Net cash used by continuing operating activities was $119.4 million, an

increase in use of $29.5 million from the prior year period; free cash use

was $133.7 million, an increase in use of $37.2 million from the prior year

period



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf today reported its second quarter 2017

financial results.



"Certainly, the financial projections for 2017 are very disappointing.

While the sales trend has been improving, the timing and volume of orders

to date, combined with near-term pressures on our service margins, led us

to revise our full-year guidance on July 5," said Andy W. Mattes, president

and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "During the second quarter,

we delivered sequential growth in orders and backlog. This demonstrates the

market acceptance of our new solution portfolio and the competitive

advantage we bring to our customers. As planned, our operating expenses

have improved from the prior year as a result of our integration efforts.

We are taking additional steps to increase and accelerate our cost

reductions, strengthen our sales efforts and further enhance our offerings.

As we near the first anniversary of the combination of our two companies, I

am more confident than ever that we are uniquely positioned to deliver

innovative solutions to our customers and long-term value to our

stakeholders."



2017 Second Quarter Business Highlights





* Won a $75 million contract for a global refresh of more than 6,000 ATMs

and a complete software suite with a major international financial

institution in the Americas





* Announced a contract and eight-year service agreement with PostFinance, a

leading Swiss bank, to upgrade its self-service network with contactless

transactions and recycling technology.





* Awarded a $20 million contract from a leading financial institution in

Mexico to upgrade its ATM network





* Won new agreements with numerous regional and global financial

institutions for managed services, monitoring and ATM-as-a-service

contracts covering nearly 4,000 ATMs





* Secured an $11 million systems contract with a leading retailer in Spain

to upgrade its installed base of terminals and peripherals





* Announced strategic partnership with Kony, Inc., accelerating mobile

transformation in financial services and retail



Financial Results of Operations and Lines of Business

On Aug. 15, 2016, the company completed the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf

and, as a result, comparisons to prior periods are materially affected.

Financial results for the first half and the next several reporting periods

include acquisition-related items that will significantly impact GAAP

results.



Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments, Geographic Regions and Solutions -

Unaudited



Three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to June 30, 2016



(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30,



2017 2016 % Change % Change in CC(1)

Segments



Services $ 580.2



$ 329.6



76.0 75.4





Software 107.7



30.6



252.0 248.5





Systems 446.0



219.8



102.9 102.9





Net Sales $ 1,133.9



$ 580.0



95.5 95.0







Geographic Regions



Americas $ 390.3



$ 388.0



0.6 (0.2 )



EMEA 587.5



106.5



451.6 457.9





AP 156.1



85.5



82.6 83.4





Net Sales $ 1,133.9



$ 580.0



95.5 95.0







Solutions



Banking $ 843.9



$ 564.3



49.5 49.3





Retail 290.0



15.7



N/M N/M





Net Sales $ 1,133.9



$ 580.0



95.5 95.0





(1) - The Company calculates constant currency by translating the

prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate.

N/M = Not Meaningful



Three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to pro forma June 30, 2016







(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30,



2017 2016 (2) % Change % Change in CC (1)

Segments



Services $ 580.2



$ 633.6



(8.4 ) (7.3 )



Software 107.7



121.0



(11.0 ) (10.2 )



Systems 446.0



535.0



(16.6 ) (16.2 )



Net Sales $ 1,133.9



$ 1,289.6



(12.1 ) (11.3 )





Geographic Regions



Americas $ 390.3



$ 472.1



(17.3 ) (17.8 )



EMEA 587.5



648.5



(9.4 ) (7.6 )



AP 156.1



169.0



(7.6 ) (7.2 )



Net Sales $ 1,133.9



$ 1,289.6



(12.1 ) (11.3 )





Solutions



Banking $ 843.9



$ 998.6



(15.5 ) (15.1 )



Retail 290.0



291.0



(0.3 ) 2.0





Net Sales $ 1,133.9



$ 1,289.6



(12.1 ) (11.3 )



(1) -The Company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year

period results at the current year exchange rate.

(2) - The unaudited pro forma net sales information for the three-month

period ended June 30, 2016 is a non-GAAP measure which combines the

historical net sales information of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf for the

three-month period ended June 30, 2016. Wincor Nixdorf"s net sales

information included in the June 30, 2016 pro forma information was

prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.



Six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to June 30, 2016



(Dollars in millions) Six Months Ended

June 30,



2017 2016 % Change % Change in CC (1)

Segments



Services $ 1,153.4



$ 646.5



78.4 77.0



Software 218.1



53.0



311.5 303.9



Systems 865.2



390.1



121.8 120.7



Net Sales $ 2,236.7



$ 1,089.6



105.3 103.8





Geographic Regions



Americas $ 786.5



$ 731.5



7.5 5.8



EMEA 1,149.5



192.1



498.4 504.7



AP 300.7



166.0



81.1 83.2



Net Sales $ 2,236.7



$ 1,089.6



105.3 103.8





Solutions



Banking $ 1,663.5



$ 1,071.9



55.2 54.2



Retail 573.2



17.7



N/M N/M



Net Sales $ 2,236.7



$ 1,089.6



105.3 103.8



(1) - The Company calculates constant currency by translating the

prior-year period results at the current year exchange rate.

N/M = Not Meaningful



Six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to pro forma June 30, 2016







(Dollars in millions) Six Months Ended

June 30,



2017 2016 (2) % Change % Change in CC (1)

Segments



Services $ 1,153.4



$ 1,236.7



(6.7 ) (5.7 )



Software 218.1



226.1



(3.5 ) (2.5 )



Systems 865.2



981.2



(11.8 ) (11.2 )



Net Sales $ 2,236.7



$ 2,444.0



(8.5 ) (7.6 )





Geographic Regions



Americas $ 786.5



$ 896.7



(12.3 ) (13.4 )



EMEA 1,149.5



1,217.7



(5.6 ) (3.1 )



AP 300.7



329.6



(8.8 ) (7.8 )



Net Sales $ 2,236.7



$ 2,444.0



(8.5 ) (7.6 )





Solutions



Banking $ 1,663.5



$ 1,884.7



(11.7 ) (11.4 )



Retail 573.2



559.3



2.5



5.5





Net Sales $ 2,236.7



$ 2,444.0



(8.5 ) (7.6 )



(1) -The Company calculates constant currency by translating the prior-year

period results at the current year exchange rate.

(2) - The unaudited pro forma net sales information for the six-month

period ended June 30, 2016 is a non-GAAP measure which combines the

historical net sales information of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf for the

six-month period ended June 30, 2016. Wincor Nixdorf"s net sales

information included in the June 30, 2016 pro forma information was

prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.



Full-year 2017 outlook(1)







Guidance



Total Revenue ~$4.7B - $4.8B



Net Income (Loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. $ (125 million) - $

(110 million)



Adjusted EBITDA $360 million - $380 million

2017 EPS (GAAP) $(1.65) - $(1.45)



Restructuring ~0.85



Non-routine (income)/expense:



Integration expense ~0.70



Legal, Acquisition and Divestiture expense ~0.30

Impairment & Other Non-routine ~0.05



Wincor Nixdorf purchase price accounting ~1.90

Total non-routine (income)/expense ~2.95

Tax impact of restructuring and non-routine (income)/expense items ~(1.20)

Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $0.95 - $1.15



(1) - 2017 full-year outlook is unchanged from guidance provided on July 5,

2017. The company expects a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately

30% for the full year. The company"s year-to-date non-GAAP effective tax

rate is approximately 20%. However, the items impacting the company"s

non-GAAP earnings arise in a number of different taxing jurisdictions. The

timing and final amounts incurred can result in variability in the non-GAAP

tax rate. With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate outlook for 2017,

the company is not providing the most directly comparable GAAP financial

measure and, with respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate and adjusted

EBITDA outlook for 2017, the company is not providing corresponding

reconciliations because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty

those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in

accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures exclude

the future impact of restructuring actions, net non-routine items,

acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses and purchase

accounting fair value adjustments. These reconciling items are uncertain,

depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either

individually or in the aggregate, our future period tax rate calculated and

presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP

financial measures.



Overview Presentation and Conference Call

More information on Diebold Nixdorf"s quarterly earnings is available on

Diebold"s Investor Relations website. Andy W. Mattes, president and chief

executive officer, and Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and

chief financial officer, will discuss the company"s financial performance

during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and

access to the call / webcast are available at

http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings . The replay of the webcast can be

accessed on the web site for up to three months after the call.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.



Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that

are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,

adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net

investment/(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and

constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by

translating the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The

company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP

financial measures, to evaluate our operating and financial performance and

to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance

of our competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial

measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing

operational goals. The company also believes providing



these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP

financial measures, helps investors evaluate our operating and financial

performance and trends in our business, consistent with how management

evaluates such performance and trends. The company also believes these

non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its

performance to the performance of other companies, although its non-GAAP

financial measures are specific to the company and the non-GAAP financial

measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. We

provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and

securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful

measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our

operating performance with that of similar companies that have different

capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt

service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. We are

also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in light of issuance of our

credit agreement and 8.5% senior notes due 2024. For more information,

please refer to the section, "Notes for Non-GAAP Measures".



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including

statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal

revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings

per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward‑looking

because they include words such as "believes" , "anticipates" , "expects"

, "could" , "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that

describe the company"s future plans, objectives or goals are also

forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements are subject to

assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to

differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking

statements. The factors that may affect the company"s results include,

among others: the finalization of the company"s financial statements for

the three and six months ended June 30, 2017; the ultimate impact of the

domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG

("DPLTA") and the outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in

connection with the implementation of the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome and

results of integrating the operations of the company and Diebold Nixdorf

AG; the ultimate outcome of the company"s pricing, operating and tax

strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf AG and the ultimate ability to

realize synergies; the company"s ability to successfully launch and operate

its joint ventures in China with the Inspur Group and Aisino Corp.; the

impact of market and economic conditions on the financial services

industry; the capacity of the company"s technology to keep pace with a

rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by competitors; the

effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United States and

internationally; the company"s ability to comply with government

regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the

company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully integrate

acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s strategic

initiatives; and other factors included in the company"s filings with the

SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December

31, 2016 and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You

should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward‑looking

statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such

statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward‑looking

statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)







Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 6/30/2017 YTD 6/30/2016

Net sales



Services and software $ 687.9



$ 360.2



$ 1,371.5



$ 699.5





Systems 446.0



219.8



865.2



390.1





Total 1,133.9



580.0



2,236.7



1,089.6





Cost of sales



Services and software 536.4



236.8



1,041.9



467.7





Systems 359.7



188.1



714.5



328.0





Total 896.1



424.9



1,756.4



795.7





Gross profit 237.8



155.1



480.3



293.9





Gross margin 21.0 % 26.7 % 21.5 % 27.0 %

Operating expenses







Selling and administrative expense 236.8

127.3



483.8



252.9





Research, development and engineering expense 38.8

17.6



80.2



36.1





Impairment of assets -



-



3.1



-





(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (7.7 ) (0.1 ) (8.1 ) 0.3





Total 267.9



144.8



559.0



289.3





Percent of net sales 23.6 % 25.0 % 25.0 % 26.6 %

Operating profit (loss) (30.1 ) 10.3

(78.7 ) 4.6





Operating margin (2.7 )% 1.8 % (3.5 )% 0.4 %

Other income (expense)



Interest income 5.1



6.3



11.5



11.2





Interest expense (32.2 ) (24.3 ) (63.0 ) (35.8 )

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (4.6 ) (1.2 ) (7.7 ) (3.6 )

Miscellaneous, net 1.9



(26.8 ) 3.2



7.8





Total other income (expense) (29.8 ) (46.0 ) (56.0 ) (20.4 )

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes (59.9 ) (35.7 )

(134.7 ) (15.8 )



Income tax (benefit) expense (36.3 ) (14.9 ) (58.9 ) (15.7 )

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (23.6 ) (20.8 )

(75.8 ) (0.1 )



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

0.5



-



148.3





Net income (loss) (23.6 ) (20.3 ) (75.8 ) 148.2





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7.0

0.8



13.6



1.1





Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (30.6 )

$ (21.1 ) $ (89.4 ) $ 147.1







Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 75.5

65.2



75.4



65.1





Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 75.5

65.2



75.4



65.7







Amounts attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Income (loss) before discontinued operations, net of tax $ (30.6 ) $

(21.6 ) $ (89.4 ) $ (1.2 )



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

0.5



-



148.3





Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (30.6 )

$ (21.1 ) $ (89.4 ) $ 147.1







Basic earnings (loss) per share

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (0.41 ) $ (0.33

) $ (1.19 ) $ (0.02 )



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

0.01



-



2.28





Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (0.41 )

$ (0.32 ) $ (1.19 ) $ 2.26







Diluted earnings (loss) per share

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (0.41 ) $ (0.33

) $ (1.19 ) $ (0.02 )



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

0.01



-



2.26





Net income (loss) attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $ (0.41 )

$ (0.32 ) $ (1.19 ) $ 2.24







Common dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.1000

$ 0.2875



$ 0.2000



$ 0.5750





DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)







6/30/2017 12/31/2016





ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 451.3



$ 652.7





Short-term investments 76.9



64.1





Trade receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts 930.7

835.9





Inventories 779.3



737.7





Other current assets 403.4



329.2





Total current assets 2,641.6



2,619.6





Securities and other investments 93.7

94.7





Property, plant and equipment, net 391.9

387.0





Goodwill 1,082.4



998.3





Intangible assets, net 778.1



772.9





Other assets 467.8



397.8





Total assets $ 5,455.5



$ 5,270.3





LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

Current liabilities



Notes payable $ 112.5



$ 106.9





Accounts payable 602.4



560.5





Deferred revenue 426.1



404.2





Other current liabilities 741.4



752.9





Total current liabilities 1,882.4



1,824.5





Long-term debt 1,787.5



1,691.4





Long-term liabilities 711.9



685.5





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 449.0

44.1





Total Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shareholders" equity 587.2

591.4





Noncontrolling interests 37.5



433.4





Total equity 624.7



1,024.8





Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $

5,455.5



$ 5,270.3







DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)







YTD 6/30/2017 YTD 6/30/2016



Cash flow from operating activities

Net income (loss) $ (75.8 ) $ 148.2





Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

148.3





Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (75.8 ) (0.1 )

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow used by operating

activities:



Depreciation and amortization 116.6



30.9





Impairment of assets 3.1



-





Deferred financing costs write-off 2.7

-





Gain on foreign currency option contracts, net -

(12.9 )



Other 6.9



10.4





Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of the effects of

acquisition



Trade receivables (85.6 ) (94.4 )



Inventories (32.0 ) (46.4 )



Prepaid income taxes (46.1 ) (16.7 )

Accounts payable 36.4



(26.6 )



Deferred revenue 15.9



(13.0 )



Deferred income taxes (63.4 ) 6.0





Certain other assets and liabilities (64.5 ) (37.0 )

Net cash used by operating activities - continuing operations (185.8 )

(199.8 )



Net cash used by operating activities - discontinued operations -

(6.2 )



Net cash used by operating activities (185.8 ) (206.0 )

Cash flow from investing activities

Payment for acquisition (2.4 ) -





Net investment activity (28.7 ) 63.8





Capital expenditures (26.4 ) (11.3 )

Restricted cash, net -



(1,768.1 )



Increase in certain other assets (6.2 ) (8.9 )

Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (63.7 )

(1,724.5 )



Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations -

365.1





Net cash used by investing activities (63.7 ) (1,359.4 )

Cash flow from financing activities

Dividends paid (15.3 ) (38.0 )



Restricted cash, net -



(54.9 )



Net debt borrowings 71.8



1,681.6





Repurchase of common shares (4.5 ) (2.0 )

Other (16.0 ) (2.0 )



Net cash provided by financing activities 36.0

1,584.7





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12.1

4.1





(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (201.4 ) 23.4





Add: Cash overdraft included in assets held for sale at beginning of period

-



(1.5 )



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 652.7

313.6





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 451.3

$ 335.5





Notes for Non-GAAP Measures



To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that

are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,

adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, free cash

flow/(use) and net investment/(debt).





1. Profit/loss summary (Dollars in millions):



Q2 2017 Q2 2016



Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross

Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales



GAAP Results $ 1,133.9



$ 237.8



21.0 % $ 267.9



$ (30.1 ) (2.7 )% $ 580.0



$ 155.1



26.7 % $ 144.8



$ 10.3



1.8 %



Restructuring -



13.6



(0.8 ) 14.4



-



1.4



(3.6 ) 5.0





Impairment -



-



-



-



-



-



-



-





Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense

-



-



1.5



(1.5 ) -



-



(17.4 ) 17.4





Acquisition integration -



1.1



(21.0 ) 22.1



-



-



(0.5 ) 0.5





Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 10.3

22.6



(20.2 ) 42.8



-



-



-



-





Other -



0.3



7.5



(7.2 ) -



0.3



-



0.3





Non-routine expenses, net 10.3



24.0



(32.2 ) 56.2



-



0.3



(17.9 ) 18.2





Non-GAAP Results $ 1,144.2



$ 275.4



24.1 % $ 234.9



$ 40.5



3.5 % $ 580.0



$ 156.8



27.0 % $ 123.3



$ 33.5



5.8 %



YTD 2017 YTD 2016



Net Sales Gross Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales Net Sales Gross

Profit % of Sales OPEX OP % of Sales



GAAP Results $ 2,236.7



$ 480.3



21.5 % $ 559.0



$ (78.7 ) (3.5 )% $ 1,089.6



$ 293.9



27.0 % $ 289.3



$ 4.6



0.4 %



Restructuring -



17.2



(10.2 ) 27.4



-



1.7



(3.7 ) 5.4





Impairment -



-



(3.1 ) 3.1



-



-



-



-





Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense

-



0.6



(16.8 ) 17.4



-



-



(31.2 ) 31.2





Acquisition integration -



1.7



(33.2 ) 34.9



-



-



(0.5 ) 0.5





Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 20.8

45.8



(39.2 ) 85.0



-



-



-



-





Other -



0.5



7.4



(6.9 ) -



0.6



-



0.6





Non-routine expenses, net 20.8



48.6



(84.9 ) 133.5



-



0.6



(31.7 ) 32.3





Non-GAAP Results $ 2,257.5



$ 546.1



24.2 % $ 463.9



$ 82.2



3.6 % $ 1,089.6



$ 296.2



27.2 % $ 253.9



$ 42.3



3.9 %



Restructuring expenses relate to the DN2020 business transformation plan

focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational

excellence, business integration, culture and talent, and include the

company"s legacy multi-year realignment program. Non-routine income/expense

relate to non-cash impairments primarily associated with legacy Diebold

software, legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses primarily related to

the mark-to-mark impact on Wincor stock options and fees paid by the

company in connection with ongoing obligations related to prior regulatory

settlements, including the cost of the independent monitor, acquisition,

integration and divestiture expenses. The Wincor Nixdorf purchase

accounting adjustments relate to the valuation of deferred revenue,

inventory and intangible asset charges as management believes that this is

useful information to investors by highlighting the impact of the

acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations. Other includes

the gains from divestitures and ongoing interest charges related to the

Brazil indirect tax matter.



2. Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

measures (Dollars in millions):



Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 6/30/2017 YTD 6/30/2016

Net income (loss) $ (23.6 ) $ (20.3 ) $ (75.8 ) $ 148.2





Income tax benefit (36.3 ) (14.9 ) (58.9 ) (15.7 )

Interest income (5.1 ) (6.3 ) (11.5 ) (11.2 )

Interest expense 32.2



24.3



63.0



35.8





Depreciation and amortization 58.0

15.9



116.6



30.9





EBITDA 25.2



(1.3 ) 33.4



188.0





Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(0.5 ) -



(148.3 )



Share-based compensation 8.2



4.5



15.0



10.1





Foreign exchange loss, net 4.6



1.2



7.7



3.6





Miscellaneous, net (1.9 ) 26.8



(3.2 ) (7.8 )



Restructuring expenses 14.4



5.0



27.3



5.4





Non-routine expenses, net 23.3



18.2



68.9



32.3





Adjusted EBITDA $ 73.8



$ 53.9



$ 149.1



$ 83.3





Adjusted EBITDA % revenue 6.5 % 9.3 % 6.7 % 7.6 %



We define EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding income tax benefit, net

interest, and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted

EBITDA as EBITDA before the effect of the following items: income from

discontinued operations, net of tax, share-based compensation, foreign

exchange loss, net, other income (expense) miscellaneous, net,

restructuring expense, and non-routine expenses, net as outlined in Note 1

of the non-GAAP measures. These are non-GAAP financial measurements used by

management to enhance the understanding of our operating results. EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our operational

performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that

investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to

be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing

our operating performance with that of similar companies that have

different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our

future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital

requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered

as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results or as

alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of

liquidity in accordance with GAAP.



3. Reconciliation of diluted GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS:



Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 6/30/2017 YTD 6/30/2016

Total diluted EPS from the income (loss) from continuing operations, net of

tax (GAAP measure) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (0.02 )

Restructuring 0.19



0.08



0.36



0.08





Non-routine (income)/expense:















Impairment -



-



0.04



-





Legal / Acquisition and divestiture expense 0.02

0.64



0.26



0.91





Acquisition integration 0.29



0.01



0.46



0.01





Acquisition related hedging (income)/expense -

0.36



-



(0.20 )



Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments 0.56

-



1.11



-





Other (0.09 ) -



(0.06 ) 0.02





Total non-routine (income)/expense 0.78

1.01



1.81



0.74





Tax impact (inclusive of allocation of discrete tax items) (0.48 )

(0.33 ) (0.82 ) (0.39 )



Total adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.08

$ 0.43



$ 0.16



$ 0.41





EPS (non-GAAP) - discontinued operations $ -

$ -



$ -



$ (0.02 )



EPS (non-GAAP) - including discontinued operations $ 0.08

$ 0.43



$ 0.16



$ 0.39





Restructuring expenses relate to the DN2020 business transformation plan

focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational

excellence, business integration, culture and talent, and include the

company"s legacy multi-year realignment program. Non-routine income/expense

relate to non-cash impairments primarily associated with legacy Diebold

software, legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses primarily related to

the mark-to-mark impact on Wincor stock options and fees paid by the

company in connection with ongoing obligations related to prior regulatory

settlements, including the cost of the independent monitor, acquisition,

integration and divestiture expenses, including incremental interest

related to the debt incurred and fair value of foreign currency option

contracts prior to closing the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf. The Wincor

Nixdorf purchase accounting adjustments relate to the valuation of deferred

revenue, inventory and intangible asset charges as management believes that

this is useful information to investors by highlighting the impact of the

acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf on the company"s operations. Other includes

the gains from divestitures and ongoing interest charges related to the

Brazil indirect tax matter.



4. Free cash flow use from continuing operations is calculated as follows

(Dollars in millions):



Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 6/30/2017 YTD 6/30/2016

Net cash used by operating activities (GAAP measure) $ (119.4 ) $ (89.9

) $ (185.8 ) $ (199.8 )



Capital expenditures (GAAP measure) (14.3 ) (6.6 ) (26.4 ) (11.3 )

Free cash flow use (non-GAAP measure) $ (133.7 ) $ (96.5 ) $ (212.2 )

$ (211.1 )



We define free cash flow use as net cash used by operating activities less

capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow use to be a liquidity

measure that provides useful information to management and investors about

the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the purchase of

property and equipment, can be used for debt servicing, strategic

opportunities, including investing in the business, making strategic

acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet, and paying dividends.



5. Net debt is calculated as follows (Dollars in millions):



6/30/2017 12/31/2016 6/30/2016



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (GAAP measure) $ 528.2

$ 716.8



$ 2,185.1





Debt Instruments (1,900.0 ) (1,798.3 ) (2,313.0 )

Net debt (non-GAAP measure) $ (1,371.8 ) $ (1,081.5 ) $ (127.9 )



The company"s management believes that given the significant cash, cash

equivalents and other investments on its balance sheet that net cash

against outstanding debt is a meaningful net debt calculation. More than

95% of the company"s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

reside in international tax jurisdictions for the current period.



