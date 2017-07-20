DGAP-AFR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.07.2017 / 11:38


SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017
German: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/halbjahresbericht.html
English: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/halbjahresbericht.html













Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Dirk Hartogweg 14

5928 LV Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com





 
