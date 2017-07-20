DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





20.07.2017





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017

German: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/halbjahresbericht.html

English: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/halbjahresbericht.html





