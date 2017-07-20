DGAP-PVR: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG


Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


20.07.2017 / 14:27


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60

69115 Heidelberg

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Société Générale S.A. Paris
France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

10 Jul 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.54 % 2.94 % 6.48 % 278735476
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)





















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0007314007 0 3033763 0 % 1.09 %
DE000A2E4T51 6832059 0 2.45 % 0 %
Total 9865822 3.54 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities n/a n/a 101785 0.04 %
    Total 101785 0.04 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG




























































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Euro Medium Term Notes 03.07.2018 03.07.2018 Cash 29945 0.01 %
OTC call-option 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 960900 0.34 %
OTC Put-option 03.01.2025 until 03.01.2025 Cash 2000 0.00 %
OTC Put-option 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 7000 0.0 %
Listed puts warrant 03.01.2025 until 03.01.2025 Cash 2000 0.0 %
Listed puts warrant 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 7000 0.0 %
Listed calls warrants 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 741680 0.27 %
Dynamic Portfolio Swaps Buy N/A N/A Cash 6354050 2.28 %
      Total 8104575 2.90 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


















































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
 


Société Générale S.A. % % %
Genefinance % % %
Sogeparticipations % % %
SGBT Luxembourg SA % % %
SG Issuer SA % % %
% % %
Société Générale S.A. % % %
SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC % % %
SG Americas Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 













Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg.com





 
