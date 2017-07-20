DGAP-Adhoc: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: New prospect for financial restructuring of SKW Metallurgie Group

SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: New prospect for financial restructuring of SKW Metallurgie Group


New prospect for financial restructuring of SKW Metallurgie Group



- Lenders under the syndicated loan agreement of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG intend to sell and transfer their credit claims to private equity firm Speyside Capital



- It is intended to reach an agreement with Speyside Capital on the key points of the concept for financial restructuring of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG in the near future



Munich (Germany), July 20, 2017



The lenders under the syndicated loan agreement (the main debt instrument of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG) have agreed with private equity firm Speyside Capital on a term sheet containing the essential terms for a sale and transfer of the entirety of their credit claims in the amount of approximately EUR 74 Mio.



SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG (WKN SKWM02 / ISIN DE000SKWM021) strives to reach an agreement with Speyside Capital on the key points of the concept for further financial restructuring and strategic development of SKW Metallurgie Group in the short run. To achieve the necessary debt relief of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG, a conversion of credit claims into equity by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind (debt-to-equity swap) is also being negotiated. The CEO is confident to finalize these negotiations soon.






Contact:

Thomas Schulz

Telefon: +49 171 86 86 482

E-Mail: tsc@tsc-komm.de







Language: English
Company: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG

Prinzregentenstr. 68

81675 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 5998923-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 5998923-29
E-mail: info@skw-steel.com
Internet: www.skw-steel.com
ISIN: DE000SKWM021
WKN: SKWM02
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
