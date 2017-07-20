DGAP-Ad-hoc: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing





SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: New prospect for financial restructuring of SKW Metallurgie Group





20-Jul-2017 / 14:16 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New prospect for financial restructuring of SKW Metallurgie Group

- Lenders under the syndicated loan agreement of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG intend to sell and transfer their credit claims to private equity firm Speyside Capital

- It is intended to reach an agreement with Speyside Capital on the key points of the concept for financial restructuring of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG in the near future

Munich (Germany), July 20, 2017

The lenders under the syndicated loan agreement (the main debt instrument of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG) have agreed with private equity firm Speyside Capital on a term sheet containing the essential terms for a sale and transfer of the entirety of their credit claims in the amount of approximately EUR 74 Mio.

SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG (WKN SKWM02 / ISIN DE000SKWM021) strives to reach an agreement with Speyside Capital on the key points of the concept for further financial restructuring and strategic development of SKW Metallurgie Group in the short run. To achieve the necessary debt relief of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG, a conversion of credit claims into equity by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind (debt-to-equity swap) is also being negotiated. The CEO is confident to finalize these negotiations soon.

Contact:Thomas SchulzTelefon: +49 171 86 86 482E-Mail: tsc@tsc-komm.de