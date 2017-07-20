DGAP-Adhoc: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: New prospect for financial restructuring of SKW Metallurgie Group
2017. július 20., csütörtök, 14:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing
New prospect for financial restructuring of SKW Metallurgie Group
- Lenders under the syndicated loan agreement of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG intend to sell and transfer their credit claims to private equity firm Speyside Capital
- It is intended to reach an agreement with Speyside Capital on the key points of the concept for financial restructuring of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG in the near future
Munich (Germany), July 20, 2017
The lenders under the syndicated loan agreement (the main debt instrument of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG) have agreed with private equity firm Speyside Capital on a term sheet containing the essential terms for a sale and transfer of the entirety of their credit claims in the amount of approximately EUR 74 Mio.
SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG (WKN SKWM02 / ISIN DE000SKWM021) strives to reach an agreement with Speyside Capital on the key points of the concept for further financial restructuring and strategic development of SKW Metallurgie Group in the short run. To achieve the necessary debt relief of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG, a conversion of credit claims into equity by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind (debt-to-equity swap) is also being negotiated. The CEO is confident to finalize these negotiations soon.
Contact:
Thomas Schulz
Telefon: +49 171 86 86 482
E-Mail: tsc@tsc-komm.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG
|Prinzregentenstr. 68
|81675 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 5998923-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 5998923-29
|E-mail:
|info@skw-steel.com
|Internet:
|www.skw-steel.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SKWM021
|WKN:
|SKWM02
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
594309 20-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]