Mr. Schubert lead KROMI Logistik AG as its CEO since 2006 and during that time has been largely responsible for the company"s growth path. Already today, Supervisory Board and Management Board thank Mr. Schubert for his many years of successful work for the company and wish him all the best for the future.
cometis AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KROMI Logistik AG
|Tarpenring 11
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040/537151-0
|Fax:
|040/537151-99
|E-mail:
|info@kromi.de
|Internet:
|www.kromi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFUJ5
|WKN:
|A0KFUJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
