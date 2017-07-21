DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Hamburg, 20 July 2017 - KROMI Logistik AG (ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5) announces that today the long-standing CEO of KROMI Logistik AG, Mr. Jörg Schubert (70), has resigned at his own request and in mutual and friendly agreement with the Supervisory Board from his position as member and chairman of the Management Board with effect from the end of 31 December 2017. Furthermore, Mr. Bernd Paulini (55), COO of KROMI Logistik AG, has been appointed as spokesman of the Management Board with effect from 1 January 2018.

Mr. Schubert lead KROMI Logistik AG as its CEO since 2006 and during that time has been largely responsible for the company"s growth path. Already today, Supervisory Board and Management Board thank Mr. Schubert for his many years of successful work for the company and wish him all the best for the future.







