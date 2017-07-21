DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.07.2017 / 10:56


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017
German: http://www.telekom.com/17QII

English: http://www.telekom.com/17Q2

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017
German: http://www.telekom.com/17QII

English: http://www.telekom.com/17Q2













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
