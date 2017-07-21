DGAP-AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


21.07.2017 / 11:18


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: http://www.SMA.de/IR/Finanzberichte
English: http://www.SMA.de/IR/FinancialReports













Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

