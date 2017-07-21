DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Landesbank / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Bayerische Landesbank hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 17, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 17, 2017

German: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp

English: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp





