2017. július 21., péntek, 11:49





21.07.2017 / 11:49


Bayerische Landesbank hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 17, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 17, 2017
German: https://www.bayernlb.de/internet/de/blb/resp/investor_relations_5/veroeffentlichungen_3/finanzberichte/finanzberichte_1.jsp
English: https://www.bayernlb.com/internet/en/blb/resp/investor_relations_7/veroeffentlichungen_1/finanzberichte_1/financial_reports.jsp













Language: English
Company: Bayerische Landesbank

Brienner Straße 18

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.bayernlb.de





 
