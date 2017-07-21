DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HUGO BOSS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2017

German: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2017.pdf

English: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/First_Half_Year_Report_2017.pdf





