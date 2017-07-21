DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





21.07.2017 / 12:38





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017

German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3115586/1c698f1ec4dc613bcafbe9c84063cd84/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2017_de.pdf

English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3115580/a0bd190f5b38dcd700119eae654b5dac/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2017_en.pdf





21.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

