21.07.2017 / 12:38


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017
German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3115586/1c698f1ec4dc613bcafbe9c84063cd84/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2017_de.pdf
English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/3115580/a0bd190f5b38dcd700119eae654b5dac/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2017_en.pdf













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
