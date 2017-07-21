DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München





21.07.2017





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 12 July 2017 until and including 20 July 2017, a

number of 168,161 shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in

München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company disclosed pursuant to

art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

12.07.2017

50,000

180.4538

13.07.2017

4,000

181.8431

14.07.2017

4,000

181.6726

17.07.2017

24,933

181.2235

18.07.2017

36,586

179.7165

19.07.2017

30,000

180.2707

20.07.2017

18,642

179.7927



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 20 July 2017 amounts to 1,048,509 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 21 July 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

