1. Details of issuer



STADA Arzneimittel AG



Stadastraße 2-18



61118 Bad Vilbel



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

UBS Group AG

Zürich

Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS Switzerland AG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

17 Jul 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

4.12 %

0.32 %

4.44 %

62342440

Previous notification

2.52 %

0.32 %

2.84 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0007251803



2569852

%

4.12 %

Total

2569852

4.12 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



at any time

181539

0.29 %

Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral



at any time

17237

0.03 %





Total

198776

0.32 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Bank SA

%

%

%

UBS Gestión Sociedad Gestora de Instituciones de Inversión Colectiva SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Hedge Fund Solutions LLC

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Switzerland AG

3.79 %

0.32 %

4.11 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.























