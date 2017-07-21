DGAP-Adhoc: Adhoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Partner Bayer Reports On Phase 2 Study of Investigational Anetumab Ravtansine in Second-Line Mesothelioma
2017. július 21., péntek, 17:56
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Planegg/Munich, Germany, July 21, 2017
Adhoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Partner Bayer Reports On Phase 2 Study of Investigational Anetumab Ravtansine in Second-Line Mesothelioma
Phase II Trial of Investigational Anetumab Ravtansine Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint in Patients With Advanced Pleural Mesothelioma
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its partner Bayer AG has reported that a phase 2 clinical study examining anetumab ravtansine as monotherapy in patients with recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma did not meet the primary endpoint of progression-free survival. Anetumab ravtansine is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against mesothelin, comprising an antibody made using MorphoSys"s HuCAL technology.
Bayer reported further that, anetumab ravtansine is currently being investigated, as monotherapy and in combination, in additional studies, including a Phase Ib multi-indication study in six different types of advanced solid tumors, as well as a Phase Ib combination-study in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. According to Bayer, based on the available data, Bayer remains committed to further evaluating the utility and safety of anetumab ravtansine across multiple tumor types with significant unmet medical need.
There is no change to MorphoSys"s financial guidance for Fiscal Year 2017.
End of ad hoc announcement
About anetumab ravtansine
About MorphoSys:
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company"s assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
MorphoSys AG
Jochen Orlowski
Alexandra Goller
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
594779 21-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
