DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. július 21., péntek, 18:30
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
On 21 July 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
2. Reason for the notification:
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):
6. Date on which the issuer notified:
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Situation previous to the triggering transaction
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights: 2,460,969
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)issuer xiii: X
Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
11. Additional information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
594747 21.07.2017
