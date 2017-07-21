DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


21.07.2017 / 18:30


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


On 21 July 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc



2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Norges Bank



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A



5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):

20 July 2017



6. Date on which the issuer notified:

21 July 2017



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3%



8. Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class / type of shares:

GB0059822006



Situation previous to the triggering transaction

Number of shares: 2,460,969

Number of voting rights: 2,460,969



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of shares direct: 2,325,740

Number of voting rights direct: 2,325,740

Number of voting rights indirect: 0

% of voting rights direct: 3.04%

% of voting rights indirect: 0%



B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument: Shares on loan (right to recall)

Expiration date: N/A

Exercise/conversion period: At any time

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: 135,229

% of voting rights: 0.18%



C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

N/A



Total (A+B+C)



Number of voting rights: 2,460,969

% of voting rights: 3.22%



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification

obligation.



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)issuer xiii: X



Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:



10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:



11. Additional information:














Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
