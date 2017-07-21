On 21 July 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



Dialog Semiconductor Plc

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



Norges Bank

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



N/A

5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):



20 July 2017

6. Date on which the issuer notified:



21 July 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



3%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class / type of shares:



GB0059822006

Situation previous to the triggering transaction



Number of shares: 2,460,969



Number of voting rights: 2,460,969

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Number of shares direct: 2,325,740



Number of voting rights direct: 2,325,740



Number of voting rights indirect: 0



% of voting rights direct: 3.04%



% of voting rights indirect: 0%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Type of financial instrument: Shares on loan (right to recall)



Expiration date: N/A



Exercise/conversion period: At any time



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: 135,229



% of voting rights: 0.18%

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights: 2,460,969



% of voting rights: 3.22%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification



obligation.

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)issuer xiii: X

Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

11. Additional information: