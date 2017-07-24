DGAP-AFR: Uniper SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Uniper SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2017
German: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/German/4000/berichte.html
English: https://ir.uniper.energy/websites/uniper/English/4000/reports.html













Language: English
Company: Uniper SE

E.ON-Platz 1

40479 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy





 
