EUROBODEN GmbH examines debt financing options



Management examining debt raising alternatives to finance further growth



Euroboden awards mandate to mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG





Munich-Grünwald, 24 July 2017



Against the backdrop of currently favourable conditions in the capital markets, Euroboden GmbH is examining opportunities for further debt financing. The company"s plan is to put additional flexibility into place for future project developments, thereby financing its continued growth. Under this plan, Euroboden will be able to undertake new projects with a higher equity capital component or even entirely by means of its own available liquidity.



Euroboden has mandated mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG to examine the various alternatives. The senior management of Euroboden will make its final decision on the identified options over the coming weeks.





CONTACT - EUROBODEN SENIOR MANAGEMENT:



Martin Moll



Bavariafilmplatz 7



82031 Grünwald, Germany



T: +49 (0) 89.20 20 86-20



Moll@euroboden.de





CONTACT - INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR EUROBODEN:



Benedikt Nesselhauf / Anke Sostmann



Feldhoff & Cie. GmbH



Eschersheimer Landstrasse 55



60322 Frankfurt, Germany



T: +49 69 2648677-230 / -14



M: +49 152 219 951 20 / +49 159 04 02 85 05



e-mail: as@feldhoff-cie.de



