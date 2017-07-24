DGAP-Adhoc: EUROBODEN GmbH examines debt financing options
2017. július 24., hétfő, 09:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Euroboden GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
EUROBODEN GmbH examines debt financing options
Munich-Grünwald, 24 July 2017
Against the backdrop of currently favourable conditions in the capital markets, Euroboden GmbH is examining opportunities for further debt financing. The company"s plan is to put additional flexibility into place for future project developments, thereby financing its continued growth. Under this plan, Euroboden will be able to undertake new projects with a higher equity capital component or even entirely by means of its own available liquidity.
Euroboden has mandated mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG to examine the various alternatives. The senior management of Euroboden will make its final decision on the identified options over the coming weeks.
CONTACT - EUROBODEN SENIOR MANAGEMENT:
Martin Moll
Bavariafilmplatz 7
82031 Grünwald, Germany
T: +49 (0) 89.20 20 86-20
Moll@euroboden.de
CONTACT - INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR EUROBODEN:
Benedikt Nesselhauf / Anke Sostmann
Feldhoff & Cie. GmbH
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 55
60322 Frankfurt, Germany
T: +49 69 2648677-230 / -14
M: +49 152 219 951 20 / +49 159 04 02 85 05
e-mail: bn@feldhoff-cie.de / as@feldhoff-cie.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Euroboden GmbH
|Bavariafilmplatz 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89.20 20 86-20
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89.20 20 86-30
|E-mail:
|info@euroboden.de
|Internet:
|www.euroboden.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1RE8B0
|WKN:
|A1RE8B
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
594795 24-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
