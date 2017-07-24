DGAP-Adhoc: EUROBODEN GmbH examines debt financing options

2017. július 24., hétfő, 09:30





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Euroboden GmbH / Key word(s): Financing


EUROBODEN GmbH examines debt financing options


24-Jul-2017 / 09:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


EUROBODEN GmbH examines debt financing options

  • Management examining debt raising alternatives to finance further growth

  • Euroboden awards mandate to mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG



Munich-Grünwald, 24 July 2017

Against the backdrop of currently favourable conditions in the capital markets, Euroboden GmbH is examining opportunities for further debt financing. The company"s plan is to put additional flexibility into place for future project developments, thereby financing its continued growth. Under this plan, Euroboden will be able to undertake new projects with a higher equity capital component or even entirely by means of its own available liquidity.

Euroboden has mandated mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG to examine the various alternatives.  The senior management of Euroboden will make its final decision on the identified options over the coming weeks.

 
CONTACT - EUROBODEN SENIOR MANAGEMENT:

Martin Moll

Bavariafilmplatz 7

82031 Grünwald, Germany

T: +49 (0) 89.20 20 86-20

Moll@euroboden.de

 
CONTACT - INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR EUROBODEN:

Benedikt Nesselhauf / Anke Sostmann

Feldhoff & Cie. GmbH

Eschersheimer Landstrasse 55

60322 Frankfurt, Germany

T: +49 69 2648677-230 / -14

M: +49 152 219 951 20 / +49 159 04 02 85 05

e-mail: bn@feldhoff-cie.de / as@feldhoff-cie.de

 







24-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Euroboden GmbH

Bavariafilmplatz 7

82031 Grünwald

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89.20 20 86-20
Fax: +49 (0) 89.20 20 86-30
E-mail: info@euroboden.de
Internet: www.euroboden.de
ISIN: DE000A1RE8B0
WKN: A1RE8B
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



594795  24-Jul-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=594795&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum