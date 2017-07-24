DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

2017. július 24., hétfő, 11:17





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


24.07.2017 / 11:17


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Munich, July 24, 2017

In the period from July 17, 2017 to, and including, July 21, 2017 Allianz
SE has purchased a number of 238,043 shares within the framework of its
ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement
of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

17. July 2017 35,000 182.1383

18. July 2017 59,686 179.7240

19. July 2017 20,000 179.6466

20. July 2017 43,857 179.0660

21. July 2017 79,500 176.6640


The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, July 21, 2017
amounts to 10,249,164 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic
trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit
institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).


Language: English









Company:Allianz SE


Königinstr. 28


80802 München


Germany

Internet: www.allianz.com













24.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




594915  24.07.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=594915&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum