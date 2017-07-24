DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Munich, July 24, 2017





In the period from July 17, 2017 to, and including, July 21, 2017 Allianz

SE has purchased a number of 238,043 shares within the framework of its

ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement

of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



17. July 2017 35,000 182.1383



18. July 2017 59,686 179.7240



19. July 2017 20,000 179.6466



20. July 2017 43,857 179.0660



21. July 2017 79,500 176.6640



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, July 21, 2017

amounts to 10,249,164 shares.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).











