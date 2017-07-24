DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 51st Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft





24.07.2017





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 51st Interim Reporting



In the time period from 17 July 2017 until and including 23 July 2017, a

number of 493,789 shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation

(EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



17/07/2017

84,711

119.29731

18/07/2017

171,032

117.46470

19/07/2017

72,947

117.07307

20/07/2017

24,574

118.45733

21/07/2017

140,525

116.46597



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 23 July 2017 amounts to 6,682,576 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 24 July 2017



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

