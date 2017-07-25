DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG: Equity Participation and Debt Financing of Evan Group Plc
2017. július 24., hétfő, 12:22
DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Investment
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Corporate News Ad-Hoc
Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260, announces an optional nominal warrant interest on Maltese real estate corporation Evan Group PLC. In combination with this interest, Swiss Merchant Group AG has reserved a block of EUR 125 million unsecured bonds (ISIN DE000A19L426), issued by Evan Group PLC. The bonds will have a maturity of 5 years, the annual coupon will be at 6%.The investment in the bonds and in the equity of Evan Group PLC are linked to certain terms and conditions.
Evan Group PLC. is a Maltese corporation and holds a real estate portfolio consisting investment properties, as well as development sites in Germany. The properties amount up to 140"000 sqm rentable residential and commercial space. Valuation of the properties are estimated at EUR 369 million, resulting in a projected annual income of approx. EUR 23.5 million.
The equity of Evan Group PLC amounts to more than EUR 100 million. The corporation is focused on investment properties and niche development properties such as micro apartments, student homes, workers accommodations and innovative B2B/C estates. Evan Group PLC is mainly active investing in the top 10 locations in Germany.
The management of Evan Group PLC. holds a 30 year successful track record in acquisition, development, management and sales of German real estate.
Axel Kruger, president of the board of Swiss Merchant Group AG comments: " we are delighted to participate in an asset based investment of Evan Group PLC. and are looking forward to assist in expanding Evan Group"s sustainable portfolio of German real estate properties.
Swiss Merchant Group AG is a Swiss Debt & Equity Investor, focusing on asset based real estate and corporate investments.
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Swiss Merchant Group AG and the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Swiss Merchant Group AG or the persons acting together with Swiss Merchant Group AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.
End of ad hoc announcement
Contact:
Swiss Merchant Group AG
info@swissmerchantgroup.com
+ 41 41 511 37 00
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Merchant Group AG
|Bahnhofplatz
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 511 37 00
|E-mail:
|info@swissmerchantgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.swissmerchantgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0323874260
|WKN:
|A1817G
|Listed:
|Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
591953 24.07.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]