Swiss Merchant Group AG

ISIN CH0323874260, WKN A1817G, VALOR32387426

Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN CH0323874260, announces an optional nominal warrant interest on Maltese real estate corporation Evan Group PLC. In combination with this interest, Swiss Merchant Group AG has reserved a block of EUR 125 million unsecured bonds (ISIN DE000A19L426), issued by Evan Group PLC. The bonds will have a maturity of 5 years, the annual coupon will be at 6%.The investment in the bonds and in the equity of Evan Group PLC are linked to certain terms and conditions.

Evan Group PLC. is a Maltese corporation and holds a real estate portfolio consisting investment properties, as well as development sites in Germany. The properties amount up to 140"000 sqm rentable residential and commercial space. Valuation of the properties are estimated at EUR 369 million, resulting in a projected annual income of approx. EUR 23.5 million.

The equity of Evan Group PLC amounts to more than EUR 100 million. The corporation is focused on investment properties and niche development properties such as micro apartments, student homes, workers accommodations and innovative B2B/C estates. Evan Group PLC is mainly active investing in the top 10 locations in Germany.

The management of Evan Group PLC. holds a 30 year successful track record in acquisition, development, management and sales of German real estate.

Axel Kruger, president of the board of Swiss Merchant Group AG comments: " we are delighted to participate in an asset based investment of Evan Group PLC. and are looking forward to assist in expanding Evan Group"s sustainable portfolio of German real estate properties.

Swiss Merchant Group AG is a Swiss Debt & Equity Investor, focusing on asset based real estate and corporate investments.

