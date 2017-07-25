DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back





Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052





24.07.2017 / 15:10





Subject:



Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Information on issuer and content:



Name: Covestro AG



Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen



ISIN: DE0006062144



WKN: 606214



Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back programme



Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052



Information relating to a share buy-back programme



On March 15, 2017 the Board of Management of Covestro AG (the "Issuer")

with corporate seat in Leverkusen resolved to acquire own shares (ISIN

DE0006062144)via the stock exchange in accordance with the authorisation

granted by the Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2015. The acquisition

of own shares will be effected by Covestro Deutschland AG, a 100%

subsidiary of the Issuer.



1. Purpose of the programme



The sole purpose of the share buy-back programme is to meet obligations

arising from an employee share participation programme. The acquired shares

will be transferred to persons employed by the Issuer or certain affiliated

companies in August 2017.



2. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme



The maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) amounts to

EUR 7,500,000.00.



3. Maximum number of shares to be acquired



Based on the share price as shown in XETRA on July 17, 2017 (closing

price), the maximum number of shares would be 114,749 (representing

approximately 0,057% of the outstanding shares).



4. Duration of the programme



The buy-back programme shall be effected during the period from August 07,

2017 to August 14, 2017.



5. Further details



The share buy-back programme will be carried out in accordance with

Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse in

conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with

regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to

buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052).



The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent credit

institution which will, within the aforementioned time period, make its

trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares

independently of, and without any influence by, the Issuer. The credit

institution is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Article 3

of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the provisions contained in this share

buy-back programme.



Information on transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be

published according to Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Covestro AG will provide regular information on the progress of the share

buy-back programme at www.covestro.com/en/investors.



Leverkusen, July 24, 2017

