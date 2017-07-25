DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
2017. július 24., hétfő, 15:10
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back
Subject:
Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back programme
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
Information relating to a share buy-back programme
On March 15, 2017 the Board of Management of Covestro AG (the "Issuer")
1. Purpose of the programme
The sole purpose of the share buy-back programme is to meet obligations
2. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme
The maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) amounts to
3. Maximum number of shares to be acquired
Based on the share price as shown in XETRA on July 17, 2017 (closing
4. Duration of the programme
The buy-back programme shall be effected during the period from August 07,
5. Further details
The share buy-back programme will be carried out in accordance with
The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent credit
Information on transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be
Covestro AG will provide regular information on the progress of the share
Leverkusen, July 24, 2017
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
594267 24.07.2017
