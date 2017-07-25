DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052


Subject:

Covestro AG: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back programme

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052

Information relating to a share buy-back programme

On March 15, 2017 the Board of Management of Covestro AG (the "Issuer")
with corporate seat in Leverkusen resolved to acquire own shares (ISIN
DE0006062144)via the stock exchange in accordance with the authorisation
granted by the Annual General Meeting on September 1, 2015. The acquisition
of own shares will be effected by Covestro Deutschland AG, a 100%
subsidiary of the Issuer.

1. Purpose of the programme

The sole purpose of the share buy-back programme is to meet obligations
arising from an employee share participation programme. The acquired shares
will be transferred to persons employed by the Issuer or certain affiliated
companies in August 2017.

2. Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to the programme

The maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental expenses) amounts to
EUR 7,500,000.00.

3. Maximum number of shares to be acquired

Based on the share price as shown in XETRA on July 17, 2017 (closing
price), the maximum number of shares would be 114,749 (representing
approximately 0,057% of the outstanding shares).

4. Duration of the programme

The buy-back programme shall be effected during the period from August 07,
2017 to August 14, 2017.

5. Further details

The share buy-back programme will be carried out in accordance with
Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse in
conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 with
regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to
buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (hereinafter: Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent credit
institution which will, within the aforementioned time period, make its
trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares
independently of, and without any influence by, the Issuer. The credit
institution is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Article 3
of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the provisions contained in this share
buy-back programme.

Information on transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be
published according to Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Covestro AG will provide regular information on the progress of the share
buy-back programme at www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Language: English
Company: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
