Heckler & Koch GmbH announces as per art. 17 MAR that the company approved to refinance Heckler & Koch GmbH"s 2011 9.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2018 (ISIN: XS0626438112 & XS0626436769 / WKN: A1KQ5P) with funds from a private financing transaction. Part of the refinancing transaction will also be the new equity funds of EUR50 million from H&K AG, as published July 6, 2017. The refinancing will result in a financial debt level of EUR170 million. Today the contracts for the new debt instruments were signed and Heckler & Koch GmbH informed the trustee for the 2011 9.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2018 about the proposed redemption of all of the outstanding EUR220.3 million of these notes at a redemption price of 100.00% of the principal amount together with the associated accrued interest of EUR5.8 million on August 24, 2017.

 







