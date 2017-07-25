DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler increases profit forecast for financial year 2017
2017. július 25., kedd, 13:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Berlin, 25 July 2017 - Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE 0005659700) increases its full year profit forecast for the financial year 2017, on the basis of preliminary, unaudited figures for the second quarter 2017. Due to one-off effects resulting from the sale of the cyclotron division in May 2017 the Executive Board expects a profit per share of approximately 2.80 EUR, thereof 0.60 EUR resulting from one-off effects and discontinued operations. Sales of just under EUR 150 million are expected.
The complete figures for the first half year 2017 will be published on 2 August 2017.
Your contact:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About Eckert & Ziegler
With around 760 employees, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) is one of the world"s largest providers of isotope components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine.
Contributing to saving lives.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|49 30 941084-138
|Fax:
|49 30 941084-112
|E-mail:
|karolin.riehle@ezag.de
|Internet:
|www.ezag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
|WKN:
|565970
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
595427 25-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]