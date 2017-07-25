DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler increases profit forecast for financial year 2017

Eckert & Ziegler increases profit forecast for financial year 2017


Berlin, 25 July 2017 - Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE 0005659700) increases its full year profit forecast for the financial year 2017, on the basis of preliminary, unaudited figures for the second quarter 2017. Due to one-off effects resulting from the sale of the cyclotron division in May 2017 the Executive Board expects a profit per share of approximately 2.80 EUR, thereof 0.60 EUR resulting from one-off effects and discontinued operations. Sales of just under EUR 150 million are expected.



The complete figures for the first half year 2017 will be published on 2 August 2017.



Eckert & Ziegler AG

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com




Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Eckert & Ziegler

With around 760 employees, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) is one of the world"s largest providers of isotope components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine.
Contributing to saving lives.




