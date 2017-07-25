DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


25.07.2017 / 14:51



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Karl Matthäus
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Quirin Privatbank AG


b) LEI

5299004IU009FT2HTS78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005202303


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.45 EUR 1808002.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.45 EUR 1808002.10 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: Quirin Privatbank AG

Kurfürstendamm 119

10711 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.quirinbank.de





 
