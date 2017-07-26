DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG: Acquisition of a stake in FNAC DARTY S.A. by METRO AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Investment
Today METRO AG (in future: CECONOMY AG) and ARTEMIS S.A. have entered into an agreement on the acquisition of the 6,451,845 ordinary shares held by ARTEMIS S.A. in FNAC DARTY S.A. with registered office in Ivry-sur-Seine, France, (this corresponds to a participation of approx. 24.33% in FNAC DARTY S.A. on the basis of the latest publication issued by FNAC DARTY S.A. as regards the number of shares as of 30 June 2017) by METRO AG. The consideration agreed to be paid by METRO AG amounts to EUR 70.00 in cash per share in FNAC DARTY S.A. On this basis, the overall consideration to be paid by METRO AG to ARTEMIS S.A. at consummation of the transaction will amount to approx. EUR 452 million in cash. METRO AG and ARTEMIS S.A. have furthermore agreed that the consideration may, subject to certain prerequisites, increase in case METRO AG, one of its subsidiaries or a person acting in concert with METRO AG or its subsidiaries or a third party should, within a time period of approx. two years after consummation of the transaction, launch a public takeover offer to the shareholders of FNAC DARTY S.A. it being understood that in case of a public takeover offer by a third party the increase can only be triggered if METRO AG accepts such offer. The consummation of the transaction is, in particular, subject to regulatory conditions. METRO AG currently expects consummation of the transaction to occur by the end of August 2017.
