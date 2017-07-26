DGAP-DD: Baumot Group AG english

2017. július 26., szerda, 14:31








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


26.07.2017 / 14:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Roger
Last name(s): Kavena

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Baumot Group AG


b) LEI

529900LYUYY2N0PTKD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DAM11


b) Nature of the transaction

Securities Lent


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.50 EUR 4146108 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.50 EUR 4146108 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













26.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Baumot Group AG

Eduard-Rhein-Straße 21 - 23

53639 Königswinter

Germany
Internet: http://twintecag.twintecbaumot.de/





 
End of News DGAP News Service



36935  26.07.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum