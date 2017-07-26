DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter





Announcement of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH action: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES announces full dismissal of action

Kahl am Main, 26 July 2017: On 26 July 2017 Karlsruhe District Court fully dismissed the action brought by Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH against SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG and five further defendants to determine the liability for compensation with a value in dispute of EUR 750 million. The ruling confirms the legal position that we have held throughout.

The ruling does not yet have the force of law because Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH may appeal it.

