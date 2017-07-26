DGAP-Adhoc: Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH action: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES announces full dismissal of action
2017. július 26., szerda, 15:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Announcement of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH action: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES announces full dismissal of action
Kahl am Main, 26 July 2017: On 26 July 2017 Karlsruhe District Court fully dismissed the action brought by Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH against SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG and five further defendants to determine the liability for compensation with a value in dispute of EUR 750 million. The ruling confirms the legal position that we have held throughout.
The ruling does not yet have the force of law because Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH may appeal it.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 103
|63796 Kahl am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)1709202924
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6188 440-110
|E-mail:
|bernhard.krause@singulus.de
|Internet:
|www.singulus.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
|WKN:
|A1681X, A2AA5H
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
595957 26-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
