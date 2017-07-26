DGAP-Adhoc: Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH action: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES announces full dismissal of action

Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH action: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES announces full dismissal of action


Announcement of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR



Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH action: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES announces full dismissal of action



Kahl am Main, 26 July 2017: On 26 July 2017 Karlsruhe District Court fully dismissed the action brought by Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH against SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG and five further defendants to determine the liability for compensation with a value in dispute of EUR 750 million. The ruling confirms the legal position that we have held throughout.



The ruling does not yet have the force of law because Alster & Elbe Inkasso GmbH may appeal it.



Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0)160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0)170 9202924

Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

Hanauer Landstrasse 103

63796 Kahl am Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
