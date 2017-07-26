DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


26.07.2017 / 22:05



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Heyden

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Senior Vice President



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
19.995 EUR 39990.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
19.995 EUR 39990.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-26; UTC-4


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













26.07.2017
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.diebold.com





 
End of News



36945  26.07.2017 


