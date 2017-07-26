DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz Group 2Q 2017 operating profit up 23 percent due to improvements in all segments; full-year operating profit is expected to arrive near upper end of target range indicated in the outlook
2017. július 26., szerda, 22:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Based on preliminary figures, Allianz Group achieved a 23 percent increase in operating profit in the second quarter of 2017 to 2.9 billion euros (second quarter of 2016: 2.4 billion euros). Total revenues rose 2.0 percent to 29.994 (29.402) billion euros in the second quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 83.4 percent in the second quarter to 2.0 (1.1) billion euros. The tax rate fell to 27 percent from 33 percent in the year-ago period.
For the full year, Allianz now expects to arrive near the upper end of its operating profit target range of 10.8 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros, barring unforeseen events, crises or natural catastrophes.
Prior-year figures have been restated due to an updated operating profit definition and an accounting policy change, as already detailed in the first quarter 2017.
As announced, Allianz SE will publish detailed financial results for the second quarter and the first half year of 2017 on August 4, 2017.
Munich, July 26, 2017
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (i) changes of the general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the Allianz Group"s core business and core markets, (ii) performance of financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit events), (iii) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates including the euro/US-dollar exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (xi) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Königinstr. 28
|80802 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 38 00 - 41 24
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 38 00 - 38 99
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@allianz.com
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008404005
|WKN:
|840400
|Indices:
|DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
596085 26-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
