

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results





Allianz SE: Allianz Group 2Q 2017 operating profit up 23 percent due to improvements in all segments; full-year operating profit is expected to arrive near upper end of target range indicated in the outlook





26-Jul-2017 / 22:21 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Based on preliminary figures, Allianz Group achieved a 23 percent increase in operating profit in the second quarter of 2017 to 2.9 billion euros (second quarter of 2016: 2.4 billion euros). Total revenues rose 2.0 percent to 29.994 (29.402) billion euros in the second quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 83.4 percent in the second quarter to 2.0 (1.1) billion euros. The tax rate fell to 27 percent from 33 percent in the year-ago period.



For the full year, Allianz now expects to arrive near the upper end of its operating profit target range of 10.8 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros, barring unforeseen events, crises or natural catastrophes.



Prior-year figures have been restated due to an updated operating profit definition and an accounting policy change, as already detailed in the first quarter 2017.



As announced, Allianz SE will publish detailed financial results for the second quarter and the first half year of 2017 on August 4, 2017.



Munich, July 26, 2017







Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE









These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.













Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements



The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management"s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.



Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (i) changes of the general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the Allianz Group"s core business and core markets, (ii) performance of financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit events), (iii) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates including the euro/US-dollar exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (xi) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.







No duty to update



The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.











26-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



