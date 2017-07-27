DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


27.07.2017 / 10:11


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2018
German: http://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
