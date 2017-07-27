DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2018

German: http://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/





