DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2017. július 27., csütörtök, 10:20
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Annual financial report of the group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
596245 27.07.2017
