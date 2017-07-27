DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CompuGroup Medical SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





CompuGroup Medical SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017

German: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.de.jsp

English: https://www.cgm.com/corp/ueber_uns_1/investor_relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenbericht.en.jsp





