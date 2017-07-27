DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2018
German: http://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
