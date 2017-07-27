DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/index-2.html

English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications/index-2.html





