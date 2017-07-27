DGAP-Adhoc: AD-HOC: adidas announces preliminary second quarter results and increases 2017 financial outlook
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 27, 2017
AD-HOC: adidas announces preliminary second quarter results and increases 2017 financial outlook
Herzogenaurach - adidas today announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2017 and increased its financial outlook for the current fiscal year.
Strong top- and bottom-line performance in Q2
As previously announced, due to the existence of signed agreements to divest the TaylorMade, Adams Golf, Ashworth and CCM Hockey brands, the results from these businesses are reported as discontinued operations. In the second quarter, the TaylorMade and CCM Hockey divestitures had a non-operational negative impact on discontinued operations of around EUR 200 million. At the same time, the company"s continuing operations, which now mainly consist of the adidas and the Reebok brand, were not affected.
2017 outlook increased
More details on the company"s second quarter performance as well as on the improved outlook will be given with the publication of the quarterly results on August 3.
Please visit our corporate website: www.adidas-Group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 84 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 84 2241
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
|WKN:
|A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
596545 27-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
