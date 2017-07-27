DGAP-Adhoc: AD-HOC: adidas announces preliminary second quarter results and increases 2017 financial outlook

2017. július 27., csütörtök, 18:48





DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Forecast


AD-HOC: adidas announces preliminary second quarter results and increases 2017 financial outlook


27-Jul-2017 / 18:48 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 27, 2017



AD-HOC: adidas announces preliminary second quarter results and increases 2017 financial outlook



Herzogenaurach - adidas today announced preliminary results for the second quarter of 2017 and increased its financial outlook for the current fiscal year.



Strong top- and bottom-line performance in Q2

Revenues from the company"s continuing operations increased 19% on a currency-neutral basis and 20% in euro terms to EUR 5.0 billion. The company"s operating profit increased 18% to EUR 505 million in the second quarter of 2017 (2016: EUR 429 million) despite the one-time gain of around EUR 70 million related to the early termination of the Chelsea FC sponsorship that was included in the prior year"s quarter. The operating profit improvement was driven by a higher gross margin as well as operating expense leverage. Net income from continuing operations increased 16% to EUR 347 million during the quarter (2016: EUR 301 million).



As previously announced, due to the existence of signed agreements to divest the TaylorMade, Adams Golf, Ashworth and CCM Hockey brands, the results from these businesses are reported as discontinued operations. In the second quarter, the TaylorMade and CCM Hockey divestitures had a non-operational negative impact on discontinued operations of around EUR 200 million. At the same time, the company"s continuing operations, which now mainly consist of the adidas and the Reebok brand, were not affected.



2017 outlook increased

Due to the strong first half year performance, the company has increased its 2017 financial outlook. Management now projects currency-neutral sales to grow at a rate between 17% and 19% in 2017 (previously: to increase by between 12% and 14% compared to the adjusted 2016 net sales of EUR 18.483 billion for the company"s continuing operations). Furthermore, the company forecasts a year-over-year gross margin improvement during the second half of 2017 and expects to continue to generate operating leverage throughout the remainder of the year. As a result, net income from continuing operations is now forecasted to increase at a rate between 26% and 28% in 2017 to a level between EUR 1.360 billion and EUR 1.390 billion. This compares to the original guidance as provided in March of an increase of between 13% and 15% to a level between EUR 1.200 billion and EUR 1.225 billion for the company"s net income from continuing operations.



More details on the company"s second quarter performance as well as on the improved outlook will be given with the publication of the quarterly results on August 3.





***



















Contacts:  
Media Relations Investor Relations
Jan Runau

Chief Corporate Communication Officer

Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-3830img		 Sebastian Steffen

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-4401img
   
Katja Schreiber Christian Stoehr
Vice President Corporate Communication

Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-3810img		 Senior Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-4989img
   
  Jennifer Gaussmann

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-74734img

 

Please visit our corporate website: www.adidas-Group.com









27-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de























Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Phone: +49 9132 84 0
Fax: +49 9132 84 2241
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
WKN: A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



596545  27-Jul-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=596545&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum