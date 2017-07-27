

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Takeover





Petro Welt Technologies AG Acquires Proppant Manufacturing Company in Russia





27-Jul-2017 / 21:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Petro Welt Technologies AG Acquires Proppant Manufacturing Company in Russia

CARBO Ceramics (Eurasia) purchased by Austrian service company.



Vienna/Moscow, July 27, 2017 - Petro Welt Technologies AG, one of the leading international OFS providers, and CARBO Ceramics Inc., a global technology company that provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets, have signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of all the shares of CARBO Ceramics Cyprus Limited, which owns a proppant manufacturing facility in Kopeysk, Russia, at a purchase price of USD 22 million. Both parties intend to close the transaction during the third quarter of 2017, subject to approval by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Agency.





Contact:



Dirk Moser-Delarami



Grayling Austria GmbH



T: +43 1 524 4300 34 | M: +43 664 605 08 801



dirk.moser-delarami@grayling.com Contact:Dirk Moser-DelaramiGrayling Austria GmbHT: +43 1 524 4300 34 | M: +43 664 605 08 801dirk.moser-delarami@grayling.com













27-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



