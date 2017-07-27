DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG Acquires Proppant Manufacturing Company in Russia

CARBO Ceramics (Eurasia) purchased by Austrian service company.



Vienna/Moscow, July 27, 2017 - Petro Welt Technologies AG, one of the leading international OFS providers, and CARBO Ceramics Inc., a global technology company that provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets, have signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of all the shares of CARBO Ceramics Cyprus Limited, which owns a proppant manufacturing facility in Kopeysk, Russia, at a purchase price of USD 22 million. Both parties intend to close the transaction during the third quarter of 2017, subject to approval by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Agency.



 


