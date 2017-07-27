DGAP-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG Acquires Proppant Manufacturing Company in Russia
2017. július 27., csütörtök, 21:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Petro Welt Technologies AG Acquires Proppant Manufacturing Company in Russia
Vienna/Moscow, July 27, 2017 - Petro Welt Technologies AG, one of the leading international OFS providers, and CARBO Ceramics Inc., a global technology company that provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets, have signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of all the shares of CARBO Ceramics Cyprus Limited, which owns a proppant manufacturing facility in Kopeysk, Russia, at a purchase price of USD 22 million. Both parties intend to close the transaction during the third quarter of 2017, subject to approval by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Agency.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
596551 27-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]