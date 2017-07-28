DGAP-News: Linde AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement





January to June 2017: Linde continues to increase revenue and earnings

- Group revenue increases to EUR 8.653 bn (up 4.7 percent;

up 2.8 percent after adjusting for exchange rate effects)

- Group operating profit[1] rises to EUR 2.123 bn (up 4.3 percent;

up 2.4 percent after adjusting for exchange rate effects)

- Group outlook for 2017 confirmed





Munich, 28 July 2017 - The technology company The Linde Group achieved increases in both Group revenue and Group operating profit in the period from January to June 2017. "We are pleased with our performance and will meet our forecast for the full year," said Professor Dr Aldo Belloni, Chief Executive Officer of Linde AG.

The Linde Group: Positive contributions from EMEA and Asia/Pacific have an impact on revenue and earnings trends



Group revenue from continuing operations rose in the first half of 2017 by 4.7 percent to EUR 8.653 bn, compared with the figure for the first half of 2016 of EUR 8.264 bn. The main factors contributing to this increase were ongoing stable trends in the EMEA and Asia/Pacific segments and higher revenue in the Engineering Division. Group operating profit from continuing operations rose by 4.3 percent to EUR 2.123 bn (2016: EUR 2.036 bn). After adjusting for exchange rate effects, Group revenue was 2.8 percent higher than in the prior-year period. Group operating profit after adjusting for exchange rate effects rose by 2.4 percent. At 24.5 percent, the Group operating margin was similar to the figure in the first half of 2016 of 24.6 percent.

During the financial year, Linde is continuing to implement long-term efficiency improvement measures across the Group through its Focus and LIFT programmes. By the end of 2017, the LIFT programme is expected to have incurred total costs of around EUR 400 m, which will be classified as special items. Of this total, EUR 116 m was recognised for the whole of the 2016 financial year and a further amount of EUR 134 m has been recognised in the first half of 2017. Also disclosed as special items are costs of around EUR 27 m which relate to the planned merger with Praxair. The total figure for special items in the first half of 2017 was therefore EUR 161 m (2016: EUR 39 m).

In the first six months of 2017, Linde"s earnings per share from continuing operations before special items was EUR 3.81 (2016: EUR 3.53). Earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 3.17 (2016: EUR 3.37). Due to the planned sale of Gist in 2017, the contribution to revenue and earnings from this division has been disclosed as discontinued operations. Operating cash flow was EUR 1.317 bn, which was 17.9 percent below the figure for the first half of 2016 of EUR 1.604 bn. This was mainly as a result of the lower figure for advance payments received from plant construction customers and a higher figure for income taxes paid than in the prior-year period.



Gases Division: Revenue continues to increase on a comparable basis



In the Gases Division, Linde generated revenue in the first half of 2017 of EUR 7.572 bn, an increase of 3.3 percent when compared with the figure for the prior-year period of EUR 7.327 bn. After adjusting for exchange rate effects and changes in the natural gas price, the growth in revenue was 0.3 percent. Operating profit was EUR 2.166 bn, which was 3.5 percent higher than the figure for the first half of 2016 of EUR 2.093 bn. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, operating profit increased by 1.8 percent. At 28.6 percent, the operating margin was the same as in the prior-year period.

In the EMEA segment (Europe, Middle East, Africa), the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.947 bn in the first six months of 2017, which was 3.0 percent higher than the figure achieved in the first half of 2016 of EUR 2.861 bn. On a comparable basis, revenue rose by 2.9 percent. Operating profit was EUR 924 m, which was similar to the figure for the first half of 2016 of EUR 928 m. The operating margin fell to 31.4 percent (2016: 32.4 percent). However, the 2016 figures included income from changes to pension plans and profits on disposal of non-current assets totalling EUR 39 m.

Positive trends were to be seen in the EMEA segment in almost all product areas. In the on-site business, where the Group supplies gases on site to major customers, Linde was able to achieve revenue growth in Northern Europe and Middle East & Eastern Europe as a result of plant start-ups. In the liquefied gases and cylinder gas product areas, revenue increased in virtually all regions.

Linde generated revenue in the Asia/Pacific segment in the six months to 30 June 2017 of EUR 2.172 bn, which was 9.9 percent above the figure for the first six months of 2016 of EUR 1.976 bn. On a comparable basis, revenue increased by 5.3 percent. At EUR 615 m, operating profit was 19.9 percent above the figure for the prior-year period of EUR 513 m, giving an operating margin of 28.3 percent (2016: 26.0 percent). It should be noted that there was a one-off effect from the sale of assets of EUR 70 m, which had a positive impact on the operating margin.

In the Asia/Pacific segment, positive trends were to be seen in all product areas. Solid volume and revenue increases were achieved in particular in the liquefied gases and on-site product areas.

In the Americas segment, revenue decreased by 1.3 percent in the first half of 2017 to EUR 2.545 bn (2016: EUR 2.578 bn). After adjusting for exchange rate effects and changes in the natural gas price, revenue fell by 6.2 percent. When compared with the prior-year period, operating profit dropped by 3.8 percent to EUR 627 m (2016: EUR 652 m). The operating margin was 24.6 percent (2016: 25.3 percent). The lower margin in 2017 was also due to higher natural gas prices.

Revenue and earnings trends in this segment were affected by a number of factors working in different directions. Positive trends were once again to be seen in the on-site business and the liquefied gases business in North America. In the Healthcare business in North America, on the other hand, the impact of the price reductions in 2016 as a result of government tenders continues to be keenly felt. As expected, the Group"s sale of two Lincare subsidiaries in the third quarter of 2016 also had an adverse impact on revenue.

Conditions in the individual countries in South America, especially in Brazil and Venezuela, did not improve in the first half of 2017. The economic situation in the region is characterised by high inflation and low growth rates. Trends in the product areas in South America were positive. However, the growth achieved is from a relatively low base in the prior-year period.

Engineering Division: Margin in line with expectations



Revenue in the Engineering Division rose in the first half of 2017 by 11.7 percent to EUR 1.212 bn (2016: EUR 1.085 bn). Operating profit also increased, from EUR 89 m in the first six months of 2016 to EUR 97 m in the first six months of 2017. The operating margin was 8.0 percent (2016: 8.2 percent). This matched the target Linde has set itself for the current financial year.

Despite continuing high levels of competition and the persistently low price of oil and the resulting slack demand in plant construction, there was an increase in order intake in the six months to 30 June 2017 to EUR 1.170 bn (2016: EUR 718 m). The order backlog in the Engineering Division at 30 June 2017 remained solid at EUR 4.223 bn (31 December 2016: EUR 4.386 bn).

Outlook



The Group is expecting to achieve an increase in revenue after adjusting for exchange rate effects in the 2017 financial year of 3 percent, although the challenging market environment could result in a decrease of up to 3 percent. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, operating profit in 2017 should be on a par with or up to 7 percent higher than the figure achieved in 2016. In the Gases Division, Linde is aiming to generate currency-adjusted revenue in the 2017 financial year which is up to 3 percent higher than in 2016, although the challenging market environment could result in a decrease of up to 2 percent. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, operating profit is expected to be on a par with or up to 6 percent higher than in 2016. In the Engineering Division, Linde expects to generate revenue in the 2017 financial year of between EUR 2.0 bn and EUR 2.4 bn and an operating margin of around 8 percent.

To coincide with the publication of the interim report, a webcast for analysts will take place today at 2 p.m. German time in English with Dr Sven Schneider, CFO of Linde AG. Journalists will have the opportunity to watch the webcast by following this link:

http://event.mescdn.com/linde/results-conference-call-h1-2017

In the 2016 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of EUR 16.948 bn, making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 60,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com



