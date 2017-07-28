DGAP-AFR: bmp Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

bmp Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


28.07.2017 / 10:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


bmp Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 15, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: September 15, 2017
German: http://www.bmp-holding.de/de/investor-relations/berichte
English: http://www.bmp-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports













Language: English
Company: bmp Holding AG

Schlüterstraße 38

10629 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.bmp-holding.de





 
