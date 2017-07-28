DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bmp Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





bmp Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





28.07.2017 / 10:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





bmp Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 15, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: September 15, 2017

German: http://www.bmp-holding.de/de/investor-relations/berichte

English: http://www.bmp-holding.de/en/investor-relations/reports





