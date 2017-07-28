DGAP-News: Reply SpA / Key word(s): Half Year Results





- Consolidated turnover of EUR441.6 million (EUR386.5 in H1 2016).

- EBITDA of EUR61.7 million (EUR51.3 in H1 2016).

- EBIT of EUR57.0 million (EUR48.0 in H1 2016).

- Pre-tax profit of EUR53.5 million (EUR47.3 in H1 2016).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2017.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of EUR441.6 million, which is an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period in 2016.

In the first half of 2017, increased profit margins have also been recorded, with consolidated EBITDA of EUR61.7 million (+20.3%) and EBIT for the period of EUR57.0 million (+18.7%). Pre-tax profit amounted to EUR53.5 million, which represents an increase of 13.1% compared to 2016.

For the second quarter of the year, the Group"s performance is equally positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of EUR233.2 million, which is an increase of 16.5% compared to 2016.

EBITDA, from April to June 2017, amounted to EUR33.7 million, with EBIT of EUR31.8 million and pre-tax profit of EUR28.1 million.

As at 30 June 2017, the Group"s net financial position was positive for EUR35.3 million (EUR80.6 as at 31 March 2017). At 30 June 2016, the financial position has been positive for EUR23.3 million.

"In the first six months of 2017 - Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply, said at the end of the Board meeting -, Reply was able to achieve very positive results in terms of turnover and profit margins. In particular, the second quarter was noted for substantial growth, and this will enable us to look ahead with optimism over the upcoming months and continue to grow in line with the Group"s development path."

Mario Rizzante continued: "Reply"s strength is its ability to interpret innovation by making it functional to businesses" requirements. We are one of the first companies, for example, to work on the paradigms of Big Data, Cloud Computing, the Internet of Things and Augmented and Virtual Reality."

Mario Rizzante concluded: "Today, the new frontier is represented by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, technologies which all sectors of industry are introducing and in which Reply is significantly investing in specific solutions and expertise, to help businesses deal with the most substantial transformation over the new few years."



The manager responsible for preparing the company"s financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company"s records, ledgers and accounting entries.



Reply



Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

