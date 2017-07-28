DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Société Générale Effekten GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Société Générale Effekten GmbH hereby announces that the following

financial



reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 28, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: April 28, 2017

German: http://www.sg-zertifikate.de/de/service/publications/legaldocuments.html?type=ACCOUNT&year=2016

English: http://www.sg-zertifikate.de/de/service/publications/legaldocuments.html?type=ACCOUNT&year=2016





