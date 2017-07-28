DGAP-DD: Baumot Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


28.07.2017 / 15:08



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Roger
Last name(s): Kavena

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

Correction of the notification according to article 19 MAR from July 26th 2017 14:30 / Correction of the information given, due to inaccuracy

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Baumot Group AG


b) LEI

529900LYUYY2N0PTKD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DAM11


b) Nature of the transaction

Share Lending of 2,764,072 shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: Baumot Group AG

Eduard-Rhein-Straße 21 - 23

53639 Königswinter

Germany
Internet: http://twintecag.twintecbaumot.de/





 
36983  28.07.2017 


