DGAP-AFR: MLP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. július 28., péntek, 16:11





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


MLP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


28.07.2017 / 16:11


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MLP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: https://mlp-ag.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2017/
English: https://mlp-ag.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2017/













28.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: MLP AG

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-ag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




596855  28.07.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=596855&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum