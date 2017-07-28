DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MLP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: https://mlp-ag.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2017/

English: https://mlp-ag.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2017/





