Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


28.07.2017 / 16:26


Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 04, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 04, 2017
German: http://www.allianz.com/zwischenbericht
English: http://www.allianz.com/interim-report













Language: English
