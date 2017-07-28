

Mr Jochen Schwarz, Germany informed us on July 25, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from June 27, 2017 , as follows:



The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.



The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.



The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers" administration, management or supervisory board.



The reporting person does intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.



Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 20% through equity capital and by 80% through borrowed funds with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.



