DGAP-PVR: PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. július 28., péntek, 17:04
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK AG
IG Capital GmbH, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany informed us on July 25, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from June 27, 2017 , as follows:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK AG
|Chlodwigplatz 20
|52351 Düren
|Germany
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
596889 28.07.2017
