_wige MEDIA AG veräußert _wige SOUTH&BROWSE gmbh





Köln, 28.07.2017: Die _wige MEDIA AG hat heute eine Vereinbarung zum Verkauf ihrer Tochtergesellschaft _wige SOUTH&BROWSE gmbh, München, an die All3Media Deutschland GmbH unterzeichnet. Der Vollzug der Transaktion steht noch unter mehreren Vorbehalten - insbesondere der Freigabe durch die zuständigen Kartellbehörden. Es wird ein Verkaufserlös von voraussichtlich rund 1,1 Mio. Euro (vorläufiger Kaufpreis) erlöst. Mit der Veräußerung erzielt die _wige MEDIA AG einen Mittelzufluss von voraussichtlich 700.000 Euro und einen Buchgewinn in Höhe von 600.000 Euro. Der Bereich "Factual Entertainment" gehörte nach der strategischen Neuausrichtung des Unternehmens nicht mehr zum Kerngeschäft. Die _wige MEDIA AG wird künftig im skalierbaren Digitalgeschäft, im margenstarken internationalen Projektgeschäft sowie im Geschäft mit Live-Events expandieren. Der Vollzug der Transaktion wird für das zweite Halbjahr 2017 angestrebt.







Kontakt:



_wige MEDIA AG



