2017. július 28., péntek, 17:33





28-Jul-2017 / 17:33 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Cologne, 28.07.2017: _wige MEDIA AG today signed an agreement for the sale of its subsidiary _wige SOUTH&BROWSE gmbh based in Munich to All3Media Deutschland GmbH. The completion of the transaction is still subject to approval, in particular by the anti-trust authority. Proceeds of around EUR 1.1 million (preliminary purchase price) are likely to be generated from the sale. _wige MEDIA AG expects to receive funds of EUR 700,000 from the sale and record a book profit of EUR 600,000. Following the company"s strategic realignment, the area of factual entertainment is no longer part of its core business. _wige MEDIA AG intends to grow in future in the scalable digital business, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in business with live events. Completion of the transaction has been planned for the second half of 2017.






Language: English
