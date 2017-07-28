

_wige MEDIA AG sells _wige SOUTH&BROWSE gmbh





Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Cologne, 28.07.2017: _wige MEDIA AG today signed an agreement for the sale of its subsidiary _wige SOUTH&BROWSE gmbh based in Munich to All3Media Deutschland GmbH. The completion of the transaction is still subject to approval, in particular by the anti-trust authority. Proceeds of around EUR 1.1 million (preliminary purchase price) are likely to be generated from the sale. _wige MEDIA AG expects to receive funds of EUR 700,000 from the sale and record a book profit of EUR 600,000. Following the company"s strategic realignment, the area of factual entertainment is no longer part of its core business. _wige MEDIA AG intends to grow in future in the scalable digital business, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in business with live events. Completion of the transaction has been planned for the second half of 2017.









Contact:



Company:



_wige MEDIA AG



Am Coloneum 2



50829 Köln



Germany



www.wige.de



Tel: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 0



Fax: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 199 Email: info@wige.de





Investor Relations:



BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH



Tobias M. Weitzel



Tel.: +49 [0] 2154_ 81 22 16



