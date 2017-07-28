DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Vita 34 completes rights issue - multiple times oversubscribed

Leipzig, Germany, July 28, 2017 - The Management Board of Vita 34 AG, Leipzig (ISIN: DE000A0BL849, SIN: A0BL84) (the "Company") today decided - with the Supervisory Board"s approval - to set the final scope of the rights issue to be executed to a total of 816,810 new shares. The vast majority of Vita 34 shareholders had exercised their subscription rights when the subscription period ended on July 27, 2017. The remaining shares were placed with qualified investors. The price per share was EUR 6.10. The rights issue was oversubscribed multiple times.

"The strong demand from our shareholders and from investors reflects the capital market"s highly positive attitude towards our strategy," comments Dr. Wolfgang Kirsch, Chairman of the Management Board of Vita 34 AG. "As planned, we will use the issue proceeds of almost EUR 5 million from this capital increase to complete the acquisition of Seracell Pharma AG. The integration of Seracell is proceeding on schedule, and we expect it to be nearly completed by the end of the year. We thank all of our shareholders for their trust."

The rights issue will increase the Company"s share capital by EUR 816,810.00 from its current level of EUR 3,329,149.00 to EUR 4,145,959.00 in return for cash contributions by issuing 816,810 new no-par value registered shares, each with a notional par value of EUR 1.00 and carrying dividend rights from January 1, 2017.

The New Shares are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without the publication of a securities prospectus. The New Shares are expected to be included into the existing listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange on August 08, 2017.

Company profile

Vita 34 was founded in 1997 as the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and, as a complete provider, offers collection logistics, preparation and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue. The basis for its successful work is an outstanding position in the technological segment of cryo-preservation. Here, cells and tissue are preserved alive at some -190ºC for long periods of time, and can be used if needed in the context of medical treatment. Some 160,000 families are already taking advantage of this offering and have provided for their children with a stem cell deposit at Vita 34.

Contact:



PR/IR Contact

Vita 34 AG | Dr. Wolfgang Knirsch



MC Services AG | Katja Arnold

T: +49 (0)341 48792-40



T: +49 (0)89 210 228-40

F: +49 (0)341 48792-39



F: +49 (0)89 210 228-88

M: ir@vita34group.de



M: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu



