Senvion S.A.

WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information

In the time period from July 24, 2017 until and including July 28, 2017, a number of 14,629 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

24 July 2017

1,629

13.9829

25 July 2017

3,000

13.9323

26 July 2017

3,500

13.9809

27 July 2017

3,000

13.9401

28 July 2017

3,500

13.52691







The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 1,049,343 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Luxembourg, July 28, 2017



Contact:



Dhaval Vakil



Phone: +44 20 7034 7992



Mobile: +44 7788 390 185



Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com

Contact:Marie-Danielle Laggnerphone: +49 40 5555 090 3040mobile: +49 172 27 67 793email: marie.laggner@senvion.com