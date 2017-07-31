DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: 42nd_Interim Reporting

Senvion S.A.



WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information



Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 42. Interim Reporting


In the time period from July 24, 2017 until and including July 28, 2017, a number of 14,629 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
24 July 2017 1,629 13.9829
25 July 2017 3,000 13.9323
26 July 2017 3,500 13.9809
27 July 2017 3,000 13.9401
28 July 2017 3,500 13.52691

 



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 1,049,343 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Luxembourg, July 28, 2017

Senvion S.A.



The Managing Board



Contact:

Dhaval Vakil

Phone: +44 20 7034 7992

Mobile: +44 7788 390 185

Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com






Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.

46a, avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg





 
