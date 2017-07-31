DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: 42nd_Interim Reporting
2017. július 31., hétfő, 10:00
DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Senvion S.A.
WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information
Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 42. Interim Reporting
In the time period from July 24, 2017 until and including July 28, 2017, a number of 14,629 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 1,049,343 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Luxembourg, July 28, 2017
The Managing Board
Contact:
Contact:
Marie-Danielle Laggner
phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040
mobile: +49 172 27 67 793
email: marie.laggner@senvion.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Senvion S.A.
|46a, avenue John F. Kennedy
|L-1855 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 26 00 5305
|Fax:
|+352 26 00 5301
|E-mail:
|press@senvion.com
|Internet:
|www.senvion.com
|ISIN:
|LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
|WKN:
|A2AFKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
596913 31.07.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]