Munich, July 31, 2017





In the period from July 24, 2017 to, and including, July 28, 2017 Allianz

SE has purchased a number of 269,162 shares within the framework of its

ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement

of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



24. July 2017 31,886 175.7385



25. July 2017 21,000 178.0705



26. July 2017 96,181 179.2811



27. July 2017 39,595 182.1973



28. July 2017 80,500 180.1982



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, July 28, 2017

amounts to 10,518,326 shares.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

